Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Running back Adrian Peterson visited with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday and was signed to their practice squad, head coach Pete Carroll said.
The Tennessee Titans waived the 36-year-old veteran on Nov. 23 after three games with the team.
The Seahawks are short-handed in the backfield. Week 1 starter Chris Carson (neck) is out for the season, while Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Travis Homer (calf) and Alex Collins (abdomen) are banged up.
Peterson is the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history with 14,902 yards, including 82 yards on 27 carries for the Titans.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and 2012 league MVP is fourth all-time with 119 career rushing touchdowns.
The Seahawks (3-8) bring a three-game losing skid into Sunday's game with the visiting San Francisco 49ers (6-5).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.