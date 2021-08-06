The Seattle Seahawks signed former college basketball player Michael Jacobson as a tight end on Friday.
The 6-foot-7, 244-pounder played high school football in Iowa and earned a scholarship offer from Iowa State, but opted to pursue a hoops career at Nebraska.
Jacobson played two seasons with the Cornhuskers before transferring to Iowa State, where he averaged 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32 starts in his final season in 2019-20.
He averaged 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 132 career games (123 starts) with the Huskers (2015-17) and Cyclones (2018-20).
Jacobson, 24, played basketball professionally last season in Ukraine.
He will look to become the next collegiate power forward to find success as an NFL tight end, a group that includes All-Pros Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham. Graham, now with the Chicago Bears, played with Seattle from 2015-17.
The Seahawks waived wide receiver Darvin Kidsy to make room on the 90-man roster for Jacobson.
--Field Level Media
