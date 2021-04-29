The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their defensive line by signing former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday.
Terms were not disclosed.
The 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive tackle was drafted 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.
A knee injury ended his 2018 season after 10 games and Arizona waived him with a failed physical designation before the start of the 2019 season. He signed with the Miami Dolphins, but was waived after two games in 2019 and did not play in the NFL in 2020.
Nkemdiche, 26, has recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 29 games (six starts).
--Field Level Media
