Russell Wilson overcame a sluggish start to throw for two touchdowns and run for another score to earn his 100th regular-season victory as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers 28-21 Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
Alex Collins rushed for a 14-yard touchdown with 12:07 remaining to help the Seahawks (2-2) clinch the victory.
Wilson, who became the second quarterback to win 100 starts in his first 10 seasons -- Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is the other -- completed 16-of-23 passes for 149 yards.
Rookie Trey Lance, who took over for injured Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) at halftime, threw two touchdown passes for the 49ers (2-2), both to Deebo Samuel.
Lance hit Samuel with a 76-yarder late in the third quarter to pull the 49ers to 21-13 and then found him for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining. Lance rushed for a two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game, but the Seahawks recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Garoppolo was 14-of-23 for 165 yards, with one TD and one interception, and Lance was 9-of-18 for 157 yards.
San Francisco's Trey Sermon led all rushers with 89 yards on 19 carries.
With the score 7-7, the Seahawks scored two touchdowns in less than a minute in the third quarter to take the lead. Wilson scored on a 16-yard scramble with 5:22 left in the third to break the 7-7 tie.
The 49ers' Trenton Cannon fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and two plays later Wilson hit Freddie Swain with a 13-yard scoring strike to make the score 21-7.
After the Seahawks went three-and-out on the game's first possession, the 49ers drove 71 yards, with Garoppolo completing all six of his pass attempts for 70 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Ross Dwelley.
The Seahawks had minus-7 total yards until an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter pulled them to 7-7 at the half. Wilson hit DK Metcalf from 12 yards out with 1:54 left in the second quarter to tie the score.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups and was unavailable. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky made an extra point but missed a 41-yard field goal early in the second quarter that would've given San Francisco a 10-0 lead.
