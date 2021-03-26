The Seattle Seahawks released defensive tackle Jarran Reed on Friday.
Since the team reportedly was unable to trade Reed, it elected to part ways with him instead. The move saves the Seahawks nearly $9 million against the salary cap.
Reed saw the move coming, posting Thursday on Twitter that "It's been real 12s. tomorrow at 1 it's official ... on to the next chapter."
Reed, 28, has been a full-time starter since 2017, one year after the Seahawks selected him in the second round of the draft.
Reed recorded 6.5 sacks, 38 tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games last season.
Reed collected 22.0 sacks, 194 tackles and three forced fumbles in 72 career games (63 starts) with the Seahawks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.