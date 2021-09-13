Seattle Seahawks reserve running back Rashaad Penny will miss several weeks after aggravating a calf injury in the team's victory on Sunday, NFL Network reported.
Penny was hurt after just two carries for eight yards against the Indianapolis Colts. Alex Collins is expected to become the primary backup to starter Chris Carson.
Penny played in just three games last season due to injuries.
Penny was a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2018 out of San Diego State but has rushed for only 831 yards and five touchdowns in 28 NFL games.
The Seahawks (1-0) host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.