Seattle Seahawks reserve running back Rashaad Penny will miss several weeks after aggravating a calf injury in the team's victory on Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Penny was hurt after just two carries for eight yards against the Indianapolis Colts. Alex Collins is expected to become the primary backup to starter Chris Carson.

Penny played in just three games last season due to injuries.

Penny was a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2018 out of San Diego State but has rushed for only 831 yards and five touchdowns in 28 NFL games.

The Seahawks (1-0) host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.