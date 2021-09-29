Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
He started the first three games for the Seahawks (1-2), catching eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Everett's status for Sunday's NFC West opener against the host San Francisco 49ers is uncertain.
Everett, 27, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Seattle in March after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him in the second round in 2017.
His career totals include 135 receptions for 1,466 yards and nine scores in 64 games (14 starts).
Will Dissly is the No. 2 tight end on the Seahawks' depth chart.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.