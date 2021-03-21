The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday.

The deal is reportedly for one year and up to $7 million.

Seattle hoped to address the tight end position after veteran Greg Olsen retired at the end of last season.

Everett, who had been stuck in a timeshare with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams the past few seasons, caught 41 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

The 26-year-old will join a Seattle tight end room that includes Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry and will be reunited with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who previously served on the Rams' staff.

