The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday.
The deal is reportedly for one year and up to $7 million.
Seattle hoped to address the tight end position after veteran Greg Olsen retired at the end of last season.
Everett, who had been stuck in a timeshare with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams the past few seasons, caught 41 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown in 2020.
The 26-year-old will join a Seattle tight end room that includes Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry and will be reunited with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who previously served on the Rams' staff.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.