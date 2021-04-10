Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Saturday but said he will retain his college eligibility.
That means Pippen is testing the NBA waters and won't be hiring an agent.
"We all have dreams, and I am ready to pursue mine," he said.
The son of Hall of Fame member Scottie Pippen, he was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2020-21. He set a school record for a sophomore by averaging 20.8 points per game, which was good for second in the conference and 16th in the NCAA.
He also was second in the conference with 4.9 assists and 1.77 steals per game. Pippen scored a career-high 36 points on March 4 in a win at Cincinnati.
The Commodores finished their season at 9-16 (3-13 SEC).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.