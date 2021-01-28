Scott Piercy withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday prior to the start of the first round.
PGA Tour Communications did not provide a reason for Piercy, who was replaced by alternate Seamus Power in the tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Piercy, 42, has recorded three Top 25 finishes in nine tournaments this season. He has missed the cut on three occasions, including in both the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express in back-to-back weeks.
Piercy has four PGA Tour victories under his belt, with the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans being the most recent.
--Field Level Media
