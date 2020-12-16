No. 7 Villanova and No. 17 Virginia will not play at Madison Square Garden as scheduled on Saturday due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in the Cavaliers' program, according to multiple reports.
Virginia, which also postponed its ACC opener with Wake Forest this week, won't be able to clear conference protocol for the coronavirus by the weekend.
Villanova has reportedly opened a search for a replacement opponent.
The Wildcats improved to 5-1 with a 76-63 win in their Big East opener Friday at Georgetown and host Butler on Wednesday night.
However, Wildcats coach Jay Wright said he's "very concerned" after the Villanova women's basketball team paused activities "due to COVID protocols and issues involving a previous opponent."
The Villanova programs share facilities.
"We share the same hallways, we share the same practice facility, we share the same training room so I will leave here and that will be the first thing I do," Wright said this week.
--Two Wednesday games were impacted by COVID-19 concerns.
LSU and New Orleans are expected to reschedule their game, but California Baptist and Arizona canceled their contest due to a COVID-19 positive in the Cal Baptist program.
Those games were crossed off the schedule in addition to previously postponed contests between Louisville-NC State, Northern Iowa-Wisconsin, San Francisco-Southern Cal and North Florida-Florida.
The Gators postponed the game because of the health of Keyontae Johnson.
--Field Level Media
