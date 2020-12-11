Senior Jordan Schakel scored a career-high 25 points and junior Nathan Mensah established career bests with 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 24 San Diego State to an 80-68 victory over No. 23 Arizona State on Thursday night at Tempe, Ariz.
San Diego State (5-0) leads the nation with 13 straight victories on the road.
Schakel made 9 of 15 shots from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Mensah's interior presence helped San Diego State outscore Arizona State 36-8 in points scored in the lane.
The Aztecs' Matt Mitchell added 14 points while making 12 of 15 shots from the free-throw line.
Senior Alonzo Verge Jr., who had missed Arizona State's past two games because of COVID-19 contact tracing, led the Sun Devils with 25 points behind a career-high seven 3-pointers.
Josh Christopher had 13 points for Arizona State before fouling out with 8:24 left following a foul and technical foul.
The Sun Devils (3-2) made 34.5 percent of their shots, including 38.2 percent from 3-point range. The Aztecs hit 44.3 percent from the floor, 32 points from beyond the arc.
In the first half, San Diego State outscored Arizona State 16-2 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 26-17, but the Sun Devils kept it close. The Aztecs led 35-33 at the half.
Arizona State rallied from 12 points down in the first half by making 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range in one stretch.
The Aztecs went on an 18-2 run behind 11 points from Schakel to take a 59-45 lead with 10:40 left in regulation.
Arizona State endured a scoring drought of 4:43 during that run in which the Sun Devils were 0 of 6 from the field with two turnovers.
The hosts went without a field goal longer. The Sun Devils went from 16:49 remaining to 8:46 left without making a shot, missing 11 straight in the process.
That streak was broken by Jalen Graham's dunk that cut the deficit to 60-49.
A 9-0 run by San Diego State put the game out of reach, increasing the lead to 73-54 with 4:03 remaining.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.