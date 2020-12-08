Cincinnati's regular-season finale at Tulsa on Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Bearcats' program.
The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0) and Golden Hurricane (6-1, 6-0) will meet on Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The site of the game will be the home stadium of the team ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. Cincinnati was No. 7 and Tulsa was No. 24 in last week's rankings.
Cincinnati hasn't played since a 36-33 win at UCF on Nov. 21. The Bearcats' Nov. 28 game at Temple was canceled due to coronavirus concerns at both schools.
"Since returning from Orlando on Nov. 21, 2020, we had an increased number of positives among our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement released Tuesday. "Thankfully, we have had very few symptomatic cases and those who did show symptoms appear to be doing well."
Anticipating his school will host the AAC title game, Cunningham said Cincinnati had requested a variance from the state of Ohio to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium.
--Field Level Media
