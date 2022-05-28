May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) and relief pitcher Cole Sulser (31) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a double against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after a strikeout against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets his first career hit against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) catches a ball past center fielder Michael Harris II (23) against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets his first career hit against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates after his first career hit with first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates after scoring with catcher Jacob Stallings (58) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) slides safely into second base against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws a runner out at first against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) throws against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) slides safely into second base against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fans reach for a home run ball hit by Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (not pictured) as Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) looks on in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates after scoring with manager Don Mattingly (8) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) talks to Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) after being hit by a pitch in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after being hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is attended to by trainer George C. Poulis after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws a runner out at first against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) turns a double play over Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) catches a ball in foul territory against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) and relief pitcher Cole Sulser (31) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Cole Sulser (31) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Cole Sulser (31) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a double against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after a strikeout against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets his first career hit against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) catches a ball past center fielder Michael Harris II (23) against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets his first career hit against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates after his first career hit with first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) throws against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates after scoring with catcher Jacob Stallings (58) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) slides safely into second base against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws a runner out at first against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) throws against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) slides safely into second base against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fans reach for a home run ball hit by Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (not pictured) as Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) looks on in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates after scoring with manager Don Mattingly (8) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) talks to Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings (58) and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) after being hit by a pitch in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) on the field against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after being hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is attended to by trainer George C. Poulis after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws a runner out at first against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo (37) turns a double play over Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) walks against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) catches a ball in foul territory against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) prepares for a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) prepares for a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
May 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sandy Alcantara pitched his second straight gem and matched his career high with 14 strikeouts to lift the visiting Miami Marlins to a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and end their three-game losing streak.
Alcantara (5-2), who threw a complete game in his last outing against the Braves on Sunday, worked eight innings and allowed one run on four hits and no walks. In nine career starts against Atlanta, Alcantara is 4-1 with a 1.74 ERA.
Cole Sulser pitched the ninth, struck out two and earned his second save, despite allowing two base runners.
The Marlins' offense was led by shortstop Miguel Rojas, who went 3-for-4 with a home run to commemorate the birthday of his late mother, Norma.
Atlanta starter Tucker Davidson (1-2) bounced back from a poor start to work five strong innings and likely preserve his spot in the rotation. He allowed one run on three hits, four walks and three strikeouts.
The Marlins scored a run in the fourth inning on Joey Wendle's sacrifice fly.
The Marlins made it 2-0 in the sixth inning on a solo homer by Rojas, his third, off sidewinding reliever Darren O'Day. Rojas moved up a spot in the batting order before the game when Brian Anderson was scratched because of back spasms.
The Braves scored a run in the sixth.
Michael Harris II, who had been recalled from Double-A Greenville earlier in the day, got his first major league hit and went to third when Ronald Acuna Jr. lined a single off Alcantara's glove. Harris scored on Dansby Swanson's grounder, but Acuna, who had stolen second, was thrown out trying to reach third base.
The Marlins got Alcantara some breathing room by scoring twice in the seventh on Garrett Cooper's double that increased the lead to 4-1.
Acuna Jr. returned to the starting lineup as designated hitter. He was hit by a pitch in the third inning but was picked off by Alcantara. Of the 31 times he's been hit in his career, seven have come against the Marlins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.