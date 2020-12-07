Because of a local ban prohibiting sports of any kind in their county, San Jose State will move its football game against Nevada on Friday to Las Vegas.
San Jose State is located in Santa Clara County, which implemented the ban last week. The restrictions also forced the San Francisco 49ers to relocate practices and at least two home games to the Phoenix area.
The Spartans (5-0) were scheduled to play host to Hawaii on Saturday, but that game was moved to Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. San Jose State stayed undefeated with a 35-24 victory.
Friday's San Jose State-Nevada game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home of the UNLV football program. New Mexico is also using the same facility for games after it was forced from home because of their own COVID-19 restrictions.
--Field Level Media
