Fresno State's home game Friday against San Diego State was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns within the Bulldogs' program, the Mountain West announced Sunday.
The league declared the game a no contest. It will not be rescheduled.
It is the second straight cancellation for Fresno State (3-1) due to contact tracing protocols. The Bulldogs' Nov. 21 contest with rival San Jose State was also scratched.
The next scheduled game for Fresno State is Dec. 5 at Nevada. San Diego State (3-2) is set to host Colorado State that same day.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.