Reserve offensive lineman Sam Young hung up his cleats Tuesday, becoming the third player on the Las Vegas Raiders to retire this week.
Young is 34.
He played in 11 games (seven starts) in 2020, his first season with the Raiders. For his career, he played in 103 games (28 starts) with six different teams. He began his career in Dallas after the Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 draft out of Notre Dame
Young joins veteran running back Theo Riddick and third-year linebacker/special teams player James Onwualu to retire in the first week of training camp in Vegas.
Field Level Media
