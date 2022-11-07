Lamar Wilkerson scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the second half, to lead Sam Houston to a 52-51 win over Oklahoma in the season opener Monday in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Bearkats trailed virtually the entire game and got behind by 14 with less than nine minutes remaining before reeling off a 23-8 run to end the game and serve the Sooners an opening-night upset.
Sam Houston got its opportunity when Qua Grant grabbed the rebound off of Tanner Groves' missed layup with about 10 seconds to go, and quickly pushed the ball upcourt.
He found Wilkerson for a 3-pointer as the clock ticked down to give the Bearkats their first lead since the game's first two minutes.
Wilkerson was scoreless in nine minutes before halftime, but caught fire in the second half to give a Sam Houston offense that had been struggling a jolt.
Wilkerson was 6 of 8 from the floor in the second half, hitting all five of his 3-point tries.
Grant added 13 points for the Bearkats
The Sooners led by a game-high 14 points after an 8-0 run midway through the second half and looked as if they were on the verge of putting the game away.
But the Bearkats went on a 16-4 run to get within striking distance in the closing minutes.
Grant scored five points during the stretch, including a 3-pointer, and then Wilkerson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the deficit to two with less than three minutes to play.
The Sooners finally responded with a couple buckets, but each was quickly answered by a Sam Houston score to keep the game tight.
Oklahoma hit just one of its last 12 from behind the 3-point line.
Grant Sherfield scored 14 to lead the Sooners, while Tanner Groves added 11 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Groves also scored 11.
Sam Houston missed its first 10 3-pointers, not hitting one until Wilkerson's bucket with just more than 14 minutes remaining in the game.
--Field Level Media
