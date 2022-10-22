Sam Hartman threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns as No. 13 Wake Forest downed Boston College 43-15 in Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jahmal Banks and Taylor Morin each caught two of Hartman's touchdown tosses, helping the Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) earn their third straight win.
Hartman (25-for-40 passing), who also rushed for a score, found seven different receivers in the game. He leads all FBS quarterbacks with 93 career passing touchdowns.
For the Eagles (2-5, 1-4), Zay Flowers made 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown from Phil Jurkovec. The BC quarterback was 20-for-38 passing and also rushed for a score.
Both teams were coming off their bye week.
BC got off to a strong start as Jurkovec completed five of his first six passes, but his second drive stalled out inside the red zone before Connor Lytton kicked a 29-yard field goal for the game's first points.
The hosts responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive and, after converting on 4th-and-3, took the lead on Hartman's 15-yard connection with a leaping Banks. Hartman was 7-of-8 passing during the drive.
Morin received the signal caller's second touchdown as a 12-yard catch completed Wake's first series of the second quarter.
The Eagles ate up a lot of clock on an ensuing series that included a fake punt and strip sack, but in the end, Flowers caught a 61-yard score with 5:53 left in the opening half. The PAT attempt was blocked.
Wake answered quickly and made it 21-9 when A.T. Perry caught his third pass of the series, a 13-yard touchdown with 2:11 left.
Even a 3rd-and-25 couldn't keep Wake out of the end zone on its second series of the third quarter. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Hartman's throw to Morin set up a repeat connection from 4 yards out.
Over the final five minutes of the quarter, Jurkovec (7 yards) and Hartman (2 yards) traded red-zone scoring runs to make it 36-15.
Hartman found Banks for a 16-yard score with 7:36 left in the fourth, capping a 13-play drive.
