May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sam Burns and his caddie Travis Perkins greet each other after finishing play on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth reacts on his eagle shot on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sam Burns reacts after missing his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; K.H. Lee and Doc Redman congratulate each other following play during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; K.H. Lee reacts after sinking a birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sam Burns gestures to the gallery after finishing play on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Seamus Power reacts after his birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Charl Schwartzel reacts after sinking a birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Seamus Power and his caddie Simon Keelan on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Seamus Power and Charl Schwartzel congratulate each other after play on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Alex Noren plays his shot from the first fairway bunker during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Alex Noren plays his shot from the bunker on the first fairway during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sam Burns reacts after missing his putt on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Kuchar waves to the gallery after sinking his putt on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Kuchar and his caddie Brian Reed approach the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Patton Kizzire plays his shot from the first fairway bunker during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller walk to the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun’s caddie Mark Carens looks over the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; J.J. Spaun and his caddie Mark Carens talk on the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Doc Redman and his caddie Zak Williamson on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Wyndham Clark plays his shot from the rough on the first fairway during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Joseph Bramlett chips to the first green as his caddie Reynolds Robinson watches during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Ted Potter, Jr. on the first green with his caddie John Balmer during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Wyndham Clark reacts after sinking his putt on the first green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Charl Schwartzel plays his shot from the first fairway bunker during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
