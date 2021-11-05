Sorry, an error occurred.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian will start this weekend's game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, coach Sean Payton announced Friday.
Siemian will make his first start since 2019. He played well in relief of an injured Jameis Winston (torn ACL) during New Orleans' 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
Siemian, 29, entered the game in the second quarter and completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards with one touchdown. Siemian's performance helped the Saints (5-2) win their third game in a row.
He has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 5,848 yards with 31 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 28 career games with the Denver Broncos (2015-17), New York Jets (2019) and Saints.
New Orleans also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book as available quarterbacks. The versatile Hill is expected to return from a concussion to play this week.
--Field Level Media
