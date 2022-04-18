The New Orleans Saints said Monday they have re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Washington, who turns 28 this Sunday, played in 14 games in his fourth season with the Saints in 2021.

He has rushed for 554 yards and one touchdown and has 15 receptions for 94 yards in 71 career games (two starts) with the Detroit Lions (2016-17) and Saints.

He has also returned 10 kicks for 176 yards and played more than 1,000 snaps on special teams in his career (253 last season).

--Field Level Media

