New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury and is questionable to return.
Winston, a former Buc, was injured on a scramble in the second quarter when he was tackled awkwardly by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.
Winston had to be helped to the sideline after being unable to walk off by himself. He was then carted back to the locker room.
Trevor Siemian replaced Winston. Taysom Hill, New Orleans' No. 2 quarterback, was unavailable as he remains in concussion protocol after being injured three weeks ago.
Winston had thrown a 16-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith to tie the score at seven. Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and rushed four times for 40 yards before exiting.
Winston spent his first five NFL seasons with Tampa Bay. He is in his second campaign with the Saints.
--Field Level Media
