The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback Jameis Winston on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning, just hours before a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the NFL reporting no new positive tests on Sunday morning, Winston potentially was a close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus.
Signed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal before the season, Winston, 26, has appeared in just three games for the Saints, completing 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards.
Winston had been expected to back up starting quarterback Drew Brees, who is returning after recovering from multiple broken ribs.
Taysom Hill, who started four games and went 3-1 in Brees' absence, figures to be the backup in Winston's place.
--Field Level Media
