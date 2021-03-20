The New Orleans Saints will lose their sixth-round draft pick in 2022 and pay a $700,000 fine for violating COVID-19 rules during the 2020 season, the NFL said Saturday.
The Saints now are well over the $1 million mark in fines for COVID issues.
After Week 2, the NFL assessed coach Sean Payton $100,000 and fined the Saints $250,000 for Payton's failure to properly wear a mask. New Orleans later was fined $500,000 after celebrating a 38-3 win over Tampa Bay in Week 9 while not wearing face coverings.
The Saints will not lose a 2021 seventh-round pick for the Week 9 incident as was previously reported.
--Field Level Media
