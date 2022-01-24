New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson doesn't know if Sean Payton plans to coach in 2022.

"We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson told Fox 8 NOLA on Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess. I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

NFL Network reported Sunday that Payton had not committed to returning for next season.

Payton, 58, has three years remaining on his contract with New Orleans.

Payton has compiled a 152-89 record since taking over as head coach in 2006, including a 9-8 finish in 2021.

He has guided the Saints to the playoffs nine times, highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

--Field Level Media

