New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
"Found out this morning that I tested positive for Covid!" Armstead posted Saturday on Twitter. "I feel completely normal and ready to go play with my guys tomorrow. Unfortunately that can't happen and while that (expletive) sucks, I can't downplay the impact covid has had on so many lives. Everyone stay safe."
A Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019, the 29-year-old Armstead has started all 10 games this season.
Armstead has started 81 of his 85 games since New Orleans drafted him in the third round in 2013.
James Hurst, 28, is listed as the backup on the depth chart and could start Sunday when the Saints (8-2) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Denver (4-6).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.