Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass in place of the injured Jameis Winston and P.J. Williams made a clinching pick-six of Tom Brady as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday.
Siemian replaced Winston in the second quarter, completed 16 of 29 for 159 yards and drove the Saints (5-2) 70 yards to Brian Johnson's 23-yard field goal that gave them a 29-27 lead with 1:44 remaining.
On the second play of the ensuing possession Williams stepped in front of a Brady pass and ran 40 yards for a touchdown.
Brady, who threw a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 5:44 left, completed 28 of 40 for 375 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions as the Bucs (6-2) saw their lead over New Orleans in the NFC South slip to half a game.
Chris Godwin caught eight of Brady's passes for 140 yards and a 12-yard touchdown that started the scoring in the first quarter.
Winston, a former Buc, completed six of 10 for 56 yards and a 16-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith that tied the score at the end of the first quarter. Winston, who ran four times for 40 yards, injured a knee while scrambling and being tackled awkwardly by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.
Taysom Hill, New Orleans' No. 2 quarterback, was unavailable as he remains in concussion protocol.
The score was tied at seven when Winston left, but Siemian soon drove the Saints to Johnson's 23-yard field goal and threw a one-yard touchdown pass to fullback Alex Armah for a 16-7 halftime lead.
On the first possession of the third quarter, Alvin Kamara ran one yard for a touchdown on fourth down, pushing the Saints' lead to 23-7.
Brady responded with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Giovani Bernard and a 41-yarder to Mike Evans on consecutive possessions, cutting the lead to 23-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Johnson's 35-yard field goal gave New Orleans a 26-21 lead with 8:31 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.