Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) and safety Richie Grant (27) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tries to rush the passer blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after sacking the quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tries to rush the passer blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tries to rush the passer blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) on the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) reacts with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) (not shown) on the field after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) (not shown) on the field after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) drinks on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) react on the field after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) after a catch during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) is hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) after a catch during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams (36) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Saints receiver Tre’Quan Smith, left, celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.
USA Today Sports - Dale Zanine
Trevor Siemian came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes as the visiting New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 30-20 on Sunday.
The Saints (9-8) got a win they needed to stay alive for a wild-card playoff berth, but they were eliminated from the playoff picture when the 49ers defeated the Rams in overtime a short time later.
Siemian replaced injured Taysom Hill in the second quarter and completed nine of 15 for 71 yards. Hill was 7-of-9 for 107 yards and a touchdown before suffering an injury to his left foot.
Alvin Kamara rushed for 146 yards on a career-high 30 carries to help the Saints possess the ball for 39 minutes, 17 seconds.
That helped limit Matt Ryan to 216 yards on 20 of 33 passing, after he threw for a season-high 343 yards in a 27-25 victory in New Orleans on Nov. 7.
Qadree Ollison’s 19-yard touchdown run produced the only points of the third quarter and pulled the Falcons (7-10) within 24-13 at the end of the period.
Brett Maher’s 27-yard and 33-yard field goals increased the lead to 30-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
Ryan threw a 1-yard touchdown to Russell Gage to complete the scoring with 21 seconds left.
On the game’s first possession, the Saints drove 84 yards in 10 plays, capped by Hill’s 18-yard scoring toss to Adam Trautman. It marked the first time this season that New Orleans scored a touchdown on its opening drive.
Younghoe Koo kicked a 48-yard field goal, trimming the Saints’ lead to 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Then, Koo’s 54-yard field goal got the Falcons within 7-6 early in the second quarter.
Hill was knocked from the game later in the quarter. Siemian replaced him and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith for a 14-6 lead.
A pair of Falcons turnovers led to Maher’s 37-yard field goal and Siemian’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with two seconds left, extending New Orleans’ lead to 24-6 at halftime.
