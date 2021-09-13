New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss a few weeks with a pectoral strain, NFL Network reported Monday.
Though Davenport is likely to end up on short-term injured reserve, the injury isn't as bad as the pectoral tear that was feared, per the report.
Davenport, 25, started Sunday's win over Green Bay and finished with a sack and three tackles, two for loss.
Davenport has played in 38 games (15 starts), all for the Saints, who took him No. 14 overall in the 2018 draft.
--Field Level Media
