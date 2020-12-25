New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been ruled inactive for Friday's home game versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Hendrickson, who leads the Saints (10-4) with 12.5 sacks, was listed as questionable with a neck injury on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, left guard Andrus Peat, offensive lineman Nick Easton and linebacker Kaden Elliss were also listed as inactive for the game by New Orleans.
Linebackers Eric Kendricks, Todd Davis and Troy Dye, tight end Kyle Rudolph, running back Alexander Mattison, fullback C.J. Ham and defensive end Jalyn Holmes were listed as inactive for the Vikings (6-8).
--Field Level Media
