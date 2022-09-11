Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is grabbed by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford (28) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) celebrates after a sack with linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) returns a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates after a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank shakes hands with tight end Anthony Firkser (86) on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with an official on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits in a suite before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II 22) against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is grabbed by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford (28) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) celebrates after a sack with linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) returns a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates after a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons team owner Arthur Blank shakes hands with tight end Anthony Firkser (86) on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with an official on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits in a suite before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II 22) against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jameis Winston threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Wil Lutz kicked a winning 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds left as the visiting New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints blocked a 63-yard field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo as time expired, giving Dennis Allen a victory in his first game as Sean Payton's successor as Saints head coach.
The Falcons took a 26-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas went to work.
Watson led a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Thomas and a two-point conversion that trimmed the lead to 26-18 with 11:12 remaining.
Winston and Thomas teamed on a 9-yard touchdown, but a two-point run failed, leaving Atlanta with a 26-24 lead with 3:38 left.
The Saints got the ball back at their 20 with 48 seconds and no timeouts left and Winston, who completed 23 of 34 for 269 yards, drove them into scoring range. A 40-yard completion to new Saints receiver Jarvis Landry set up the attempt.
Marcus Mariota, making his debut as Falcons quarterback, passed for 215 yards and rushed for 72 and a touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson added 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Saints had minus-2 passing yards in the first half, but Winston passed for 22 on the first possession of the third quarter, leading to Lutz's 49-yard field goal that cut Atlanta's lead to 16-10.
The Falcons responded on the ensuing possession with Mariota's 2-yard touchdown run that produced a 23-10 lead at the end of the third quarter.
On the first possession of the game, Mariota drove the Falcons 40 yards to Koo's 54-yard field goal.
On the Saints' second possession Taysom Hill broke free for a 57-yard run that led to his 11-yard touchdown run and a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Patterson's 5-yard touchdown run completed a 66-yard drive and gave the Falcons a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Koo added a 50-yard field goal and a 40-yarder as time expired, extending the Falcons' lead to 16-7 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.