The Buffalo Sabres traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Sunday.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Sabres now have 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the first round and two in the sixth.

Hagg, 27, has one goal and seven assists in 48 games this season, his first with the Sabres.

A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2013, he posted 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 236 games with the Flyers from 2017-21.

Hagg will be reunited with former Flyers teammate Claude Giroux, acquired by the Panthers in a trade on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

