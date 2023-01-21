Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored two goals each for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon.
Ilya Lyubushkin had three assists for his first NHL three-point game and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Sabres, who have earned points in three straight games (2-0-1).
Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, Simon Benoit also scored and John Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks, who were coming off a 5-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Olofsson scored on a one-timer off a centering pass from Lyubushkin for a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period. He scored his 21st goal of the season on a breakaway to extend the lead to 5-3 at 8:07.
Krebs scored with a wrist shot to extend the lead to 6-3 at 13:40.
Dylan Cozens, who scored 12 seconds into overtime in a 3-2 win against the visiting New York Islanders on Thursday, gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead when he faked a centering pass to get around Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg and scored from in close at 9:53 of the first period.
Buffalo, which came in 2-for-22 on the power play in the previous seven games, scored on its first man-advantage when Alex Tuch dropped the puck to Jeff Skinner in the high slot and he scored for a 2-0 lead at 17:39 of the first.
Zegras beat Luukkonen up high on the short side off a rush to cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:47 of the second. He tied it 2-2 at 8:14 of the second, hitting the top right corner of the net from the slot.
Zegras extended his point streak to a career-high five games (five goals, four assists).
The Sabres moved back ahead 3-2 at 10:49 of the second when Rasmus Dahlin's wraparound try went off the skate of Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg and Krebs scored off the deflection.
Benoit tied it 3-3 when he surprised Luukkonen with a wrist shot from above the right circle at 15:29 of the second.
Dahlin and Tuch had two assists each. Dahlin has 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists), second among NHL defensemen.
