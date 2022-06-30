Goaltender Craig Anderson is returning to the NHL for a 20th season.

Anderson, 41, signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million to remain with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

He posted a 17-12-2 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 31 starts in 2021-22. He joined the Sabres last July on a one-year contract worth $750,000.

"He gave us a chance to win when he was in the net," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday during an appearance on WGR 550.

"He played well, and he also gave our team confidence. When you look at our young D corps, just that kind of mentorship that he showed I think really went a long way for some of our defensemen."

Anderson owns a 308-264-69 record with two ties in 683 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and Sabres.

An Illinois native, Anderson was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2001 NHL Draft. He began play in the NHL during the 2002-03 season.

--Field Level Media

