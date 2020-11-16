The Buffalo Sabres signed first-round pick Jack Quinn to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.
The 19-year-old, Ontario-born forward was the eighth overall selection in last month's 2020 NHL Draft.
Quinn racked up 52 goals and 89 points in 62 games for the Ottawa 67s in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20.
"When I think of Buffalo, I think of a great sports town and a great hockey town," Quinn said after the draft. "I think I was very excited just because of that, first of all. And also, I think it was just a great spot. Right away, I thought I'm very excited to be able to try to make this team and be a part of it."
