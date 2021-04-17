Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Saturday.
Okposo, 33, sustained the injury when he was hit by a dump-in attempt during the first period of the Sabres' 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
The Sabres' alternate captain recorded 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 35 games this season, with 10 (two goals, eight assists) coming in the last 13 contests.
Okposo has recorded 519 points (198 goals, 321 assists) in 835 career games with the New York Islanders and Sabres. He was selected by the Islanders with the seventh overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.