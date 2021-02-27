Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark will be sidelined at least one month with a lower-body injury, coach Ralph Krueger announced Saturday.
Ullmark sustained the injury during the first period of the Sabres' 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
"It's a hard hit. It's a heavy hit," Krueger said of losing Ullmark. "In the best case we'll get him back in a month. A huge loss at this point in our season, especially coming off the tail end of that New Jersey game, which was clearly his strongest performance of the season."
Ullmark, 27, owns a 5-4-2 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 12 games (all starts) this season. He has a 46-45-12 mark with a 2.77 GAA and .912 save percentage in 109 career games (104 starts).
Carter Hutton, who has a 1-4-1 record with a 3.24 GAA and .889 save percentage this season, started Saturday afternoon's game against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Jonas Johansson served as the backup.
--Field Level Media
