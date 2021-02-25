Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark was ruled out for the remainder of the Sabres' Thursday game against the New Jersey Devils because of an unspecified injury.
Ullmark stopped all 15 shots he faced during the first period, but he was replaced by Carter Hutton in net to start the second period. Reports indicated that Ullmark did not take a spot on the bench.
Replays during the first period showed Ullmark slow to get up after making a glove save in which he stretched his body from right to left.
Ullmark, 27, entered Thursday with a 5-4-2 record, a 2.51 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He has started 12 games in net this season compared with five starts for Hutton.
In other Sabres injury news, captain Jack Eichel was scratched because of a lower-body injury after he took part in pregame warmups. Eichel had sat out the team's morning skate but was expected to play against the Devils.
