Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo left Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals after being hit in the face with a puck.
Okposo was hit near the left ear on a shot from a teammate. Trainers covered the side of his face as he left the ice.
The 32-year-old had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 34 games entering Thursday.
The Sabres announced Okposo would not return to the game.
