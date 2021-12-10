Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt is out indefinitely following surgery Friday for an upper-body injury.

Head coach Don Granato said he is hopeful that the 23-year-old will not miss the rest of the season.

Mittelstadt, who has one goal in four games this season, was injured during Tuesday night's 2-0 loss against the Anaheim Ducks.

He missed 21 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury sustained in Buffalo's season opener on Oct. 14.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) by the Sabres in 2017, the Minnesota native has 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 159 career games.

--Field Level Media

