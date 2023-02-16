Casey Mittelstadt broke a tie late in the second period, and the visiting Buffalo Sabres went on to a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn each had two assists for the Sabres, who snapped a four-game slide (0-3-1). Eric Comrie made 19 saves.
Cam Fowler scored twice, Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 37 saves for the Ducks, who have been outscored 20-8 in a three-game losing streak.
Jost gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 6:08 of the first period. Dostal stopped a Dahlin point shot but directed the rebound to the right of the net in Jost's direction, and the Sabres forward backhanded a shot from the goal line under the bottom of the goalie's left pad.
An uncovered Tage Thompson connected in the final seconds of a power play, blasting a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Dahlin to make it 2-0 at 15:58.
Shattenkirk got Anaheim on the board at 6:37 of the second period. Trevor Zegras carried the puck into the left circle and sent a cross-ice pass over to an open Shattenkirk to cut it to 2-1.
Fowler tied it 2-2 just over a minute later when he fired a shot from high in the zone through traffic past a screened Comrie at 7:48.
He then gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 13:08. Comrie sprawled to try to make a save amid traffic in front, but the loose puck squirted out to a pinching and uncovered Fowler on the doorstep at the right post.
The Sabres responded 35 seconds later when Quinn won a puck battle at the goal line and fed Krebs coming into the slot to tie it 3-3 at 13:43.
Mittelstadt put Buffalo in front 4-3 at 18:03, holding onto a pass from Krebs into the right circle before unleashing a wrist shot that went in off the crossbar.
Tuch, fresh out of the penalty box, scored far side from the left circle to push it to 5-3 at 6:13 of the third period.
Zemgus Girgensons extended it to 6-3 at 11:46 from the inner hashmarks of the left circle, and Cozens made it 7-3 from in front at 18:53.
