Vinnie Hinostroza and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Sunday afternoon in the NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ont.
Hinostroza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, also had an assist.
Tage Thompson added a goal and an assist for Buffalo in the game played outdoors at the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots for the Sabres, who have won two in a row.
Ondrej Kase and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two straight. Peter Mrazek made 33 saves for Toronto.
Buffalo had a 14-9 advantage of shots on goal in a goalless first period.
There were three goals in just short of three minutes to open the second period.
Anderson opened the period with a good save on Matthews.
Kase scored his 12th goal of the season at 0:40 on a rebound as he kicked the puck onto his stick.
Krebs scored at 1:22, shooting from the slot after a pass from Hinostroza.
Matthews scored his league-leading 45th from the right circle at 2:57 on a pass from Alexander Kerfoot.
Hinostroza scored at 10:53 of the second when his pass into the slot deflected past Mrazek off the skate of Toronto defenseman T.J. Brodie.
Toronto had a 27-23 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.
Mrazek made a good glove save on Casey Mittelstadt at 3:38 of the third during a Buffalo power play.
Hinostroza scored his 10th of the season on a shot from a sharp angle that squeezed past Mrazek at 5:16 of the third period.
Krebs scored his sixth goal of the season at 13:49 of the third from the slot. Mrazek inadvertently knocked the net off its mooring as the puck went in. The goal stood after a video review.
Thompson scored his 24th goal, short-handed, into an empty net, at 17:35 of the third.
The teams switched ends after 10 minutes of the third period. The Maple Leafs skated into the wind in the first period.
--Field Level Media
