Buffalo Sabres rookie defenseman William Borgen underwent surgery on his broken right forearm and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, the team announced Tuesday.
Borgen, 24, suffered the injury against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and was considered day-to-day as of Sunday. Further testing found the fracture.
Borgen had yet to record a point in four games.
The announcement comes on the heels of news that defenseman Jack McCabe will miss the rest of the season with a significant knee injury, also suffered Saturday.
The Sabres also continue to play without top defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who remains out after testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.
