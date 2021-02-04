Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Thursday.
The Sabres said Krueger, 61, will immediately enter the league's COVID-19 protocol.
On Wednesday, the NHL postponed Buffalo's games through at least Monday, Feb. 8, after forward Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen were added to the protocol list.
The team's training facilities were also closed until further notice.
Krueger is in his second season coaching the Sabres. Buffalo is 4-4-2 this season and 34-35-10 under his watch.
Krueger previously coached the Edmonton Oilers, compiling a 19-22-7 record in 2012-13.
--Field Level Media
