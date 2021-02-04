Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Thursday.

The Sabres said Krueger, 61, will immediately enter the league's COVID-19 protocol.

On Wednesday, the NHL postponed Buffalo's games through at least Monday, Feb. 8, after forward Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen were added to the protocol list.

The team's training facilities were also closed until further notice.

Krueger is in his second season coaching the Sabres. Buffalo is 4-4-2 this season and 34-35-10 under his watch.

Krueger previously coached the Edmonton Oilers, compiling a 19-22-7 record in 2012-13.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.