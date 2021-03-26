Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant coach Matt Ellis were cleared from COVID-19 protocol on Friday.
Both were expected to join the team for Friday's practice in Boston, where the Sabres will face the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.
Granato and Ellis were placed in the protocol about two hours before the start of Thursday's 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh, which extended Buffalo's franchise-record winless skid to 16 games (0-14-2). General manager Kevyn Adams filled in as the coach against the Penguins.
Buffalo has not won since Feb. 23 and enters Saturday's game with an NHL-worst 16 points (6-22-4). The Sabres have been shut out more times (seven) than they have wins (six).
Granato became interim coach last week when Ralph Krueger was fired.
--Field Level Media
