Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant coach Matt Ellis were cleared from COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Both were expected to join the team for Friday's practice in Boston, where the Sabres will face the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Granato and Ellis were placed in the protocol about two hours before the start of Thursday's 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh, which extended Buffalo's franchise-record winless skid to 16 games (0-14-2). General manager Kevyn Adams filled in as the coach against the Penguins.

Buffalo has not won since Feb. 23 and enters Saturday's game with an NHL-worst 16 points (6-22-4). The Sabres have been shut out more times (seven) than they have wins (six).

Granato became interim coach last week when Ralph Krueger was fired.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.