NCAA Football: Kentucky at Alabama

Nov 21, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during a game against the entucky Wildcats at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

 Mickey Welsh

Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will sit out this weekend's game against Auburn.

"He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home," the school said in a statement.

Saban, 69, will have to isolate for at least 10 days, thereby preventing him from coaching in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian likely will coach the top-ranked Crimson Tide (7-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) when they host No. 22 Auburn (5-2, 5-2).

Saban initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 before receiving three consecutive negative tests. He was able to coach three days later in the Crimson Tide's 41-24 victory over Georgia.

--Field Level Media

