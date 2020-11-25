Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will sit out this weekend's game against Auburn.
"He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home," the school said in a statement.
Saban, 69, will have to isolate for at least 10 days, thereby preventing him from coaching in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian likely will coach the top-ranked Crimson Tide (7-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) when they host No. 22 Auburn (5-2, 5-2).
Saban initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 before receiving three consecutive negative tests. He was able to coach three days later in the Crimson Tide's 41-24 victory over Georgia.
