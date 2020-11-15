Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus picked up her third win of the season and second straight with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 2 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinals on Sunday.

After a tight first set, Sabalenka jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set and held on for the one hour, 42-minute victory. She's now won nine straight matches, dating back to the Ostrava Open title in October.

It was the third title this season for Sabalenka, tying her with Simona Halep for the most in 2020, and eighth of her career.

Sabalenka is now 4-2 head-to-head against her doubles partner Mertens. The duo also won the doubles title at the Ostrava Open last month.

--Field Level Media

