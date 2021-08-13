No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated eighth-seeded Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 in an all-Belarusian matchup in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Friday.
Sabalenka was a break down in the second set before rallying to improve to 3-1 all-time against Azarenka, a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner.
"I'm really happy with this. It was a tough match," Sabalenka said. "(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I'm really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually."
Sabalenka, who has 38 wins on the year, posted a 7-0 advantage in aces in her quarterfinal victory.
"I knew that even if I am down with the score, I still can come back in the match," Sabalenka said. "These kind of thoughts help me to be a little bit more free on the court."
Next up for Sabalenka is a semifinal matchup with fourth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova, who cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Friday. That sets up an intriguing rematch from last month's semifinal at Wimbledon, where Pliskova edged Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
"We played in Wimbledon not many weeks ago, so I know what to expect," Pliskova said. "I know what I have to do to beat her, or at least to be close. So let's see if I can do that."
The other semifinal in Montreal will pit unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi against unseeded American Jessica Pegula.
Giorgi has knocked off three top-25 players en route to the semis. On Friday, she topped 15th-seeded American teenager Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2).
"I think it was a great match," said Giorgi, who had lost her previous match against Gauff in straight sets earlier this year. "I think I was very consistent. It was a great level, I think."
Pegula rallied to defeat 13th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0. She fought off a match point in the second set before prevailing in three sets for the fourth straight match this week.
--Field Level Media
