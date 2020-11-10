Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka posted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the first round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday in Linz, Austria.

Sabalenka, from Belarus, recorded 11 aces in the 86-minute triumph. Sabalenka next faces Stefanie Voegele after the Swiss qualifier posted a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

Italy's Camila Giorgi advanced with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Arantxa Rus of The Netherlands moved on with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Solvenia's Tamara Zidansek.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic notched a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over France qualifier Harmony Tan, while Russia wild card Vera Zvonareva was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Croatia qualifier Jana Fett was leading 6-2, 3-1 when Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova retired due to abdominal pain, while Romania's Sorana Cirstea was trailing 3-2 in the first set but advanced when Austria wild card Julia Grabher retired due to an ankle injury.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.