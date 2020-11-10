Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka posted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the first round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday in Linz, Austria.
Sabalenka, from Belarus, recorded 11 aces in the 86-minute triumph. Sabalenka next faces Stefanie Voegele after the Swiss qualifier posted a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.
Italy's Camila Giorgi advanced with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Arantxa Rus of The Netherlands moved on with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Solvenia's Tamara Zidansek.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic notched a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over France qualifier Harmony Tan, while Russia wild card Vera Zvonareva was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.
Croatia qualifier Jana Fett was leading 6-2, 3-1 when Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova retired due to abdominal pain, while Romania's Sorana Cirstea was trailing 3-2 in the first set but advanced when Austria wild card Julia Grabher retired due to an ankle injury.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.